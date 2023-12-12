Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.06. 281,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,146. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

