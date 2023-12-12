Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 195,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,708. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

