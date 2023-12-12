Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.94 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.00. 570,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,147. The company has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.44.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

