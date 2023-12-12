Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 7,099 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 488,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. 29,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

