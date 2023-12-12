Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

