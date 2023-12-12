Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 4,527 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

