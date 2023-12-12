Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 765 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 114,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

