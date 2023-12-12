Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

TNGX opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,078,711.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

