Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $45.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

