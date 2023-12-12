Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,526 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. 542,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

