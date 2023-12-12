Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2,227.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Teledyne Technologies worth $130,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,981 shares of company stock worth $23,791,992. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

