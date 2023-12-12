Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $520.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $481.23.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $507.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.