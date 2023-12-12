Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.87 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

