Tenset (10SET) 1-Day Volume Tops $501,439.93

Tenset (10SET) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $501,439.93 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 163,090,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,431,222 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

