Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $49.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.79%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

