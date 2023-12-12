Terra (LUNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $573.70 million and approximately $129.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 602,562,899 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

