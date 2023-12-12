TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $358.48 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $358.48 million and $68.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00093912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004239 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,928,503 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,102,784 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

