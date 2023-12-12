Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.1 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

