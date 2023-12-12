Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) versus Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Financial Review

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tgs Asa and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tgs Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $2.59 4.98 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 10.53

This table compares Tgs Asa and Pason Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pason Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tgs Asa and Pason Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pason Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pason Systems has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Pason Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pason Systems is more favorable than Tgs Asa.

Dividends

Tgs Asa pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tgs Asa pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Pason Systems beats Tgs Asa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include depth and time imaging; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

