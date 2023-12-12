The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,466 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $77,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.