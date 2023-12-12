The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $255.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

