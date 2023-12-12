The Graph Price Up 3.2% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $78.17 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,791,506,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,322,935,648 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

