The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 630,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

