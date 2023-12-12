The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
