The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 42.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

