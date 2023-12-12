The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

