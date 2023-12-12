Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.600-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 65,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,113. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

