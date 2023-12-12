Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 193,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $93.37.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.