Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Raised to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV

Torrid Stock Down 0.6 %

CURV opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Torrid news, insider Mark Mizicko acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,321,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Torrid by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.