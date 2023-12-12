TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $126,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.