TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $126,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %
TTE stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
