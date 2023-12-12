Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,715. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

