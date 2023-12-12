UBS Group Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $429.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

