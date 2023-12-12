Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

