Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 186,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,163. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

