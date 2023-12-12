Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

