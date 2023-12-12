Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

