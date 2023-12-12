Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,701. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $302.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.91 and its 200-day moving average is $282.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

