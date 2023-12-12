Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

