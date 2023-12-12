Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

