Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.36 and a 200-day moving average of $404.72. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $424.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.