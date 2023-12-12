Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 297,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,790. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

