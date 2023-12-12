Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $36.23 million and $1.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00091905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,532,763,129 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

