Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veradigm by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.