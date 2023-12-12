Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verint Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

