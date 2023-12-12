VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.25.

Get VMware alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMware

VMware Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 113.6% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.