WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WaFd

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth $734,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 22.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.