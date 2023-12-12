Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is Sandler Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 1.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,733,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 115.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Watsco by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $413.58 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day moving average of $366.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

