Wedbush Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $503.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $420.00 to $503.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

