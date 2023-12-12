WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of WNS worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WNS opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.