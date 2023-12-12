Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

