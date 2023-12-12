WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $221.89 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.89 million and approximately $7.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033310 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02218918 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

